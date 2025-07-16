Marketers Condemn Dangote’s Plans To Crash Price Of Cooking Gas

President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to reduce the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas.

He also promised to start direct sales of the product to consumers should the existing distributors fail to allow the price crash in cooking gas.

However, operators in the sector have disagreed with the plan, saying the businessman was planning to monopolise the LPG sector.

They kicked against the move on Monday, as the dealers expressed fear of a possible monopoly.