Marketers Condemn Dangote’s Plans To Crash Price Of Cooking Gas

byCKN NEWS -
0

 


President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced plans to reduce the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, also known as cooking gas. 

He also promised to start direct sales of the product to consumers should the existing distributors fail to allow the price crash in cooking gas.

However, operators in the sector have disagreed with the plan, saying the businessman was planning to monopolise the LPG sector. 

They kicked against the move on Monday, as the dealers expressed fear of a possible monopoly.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال