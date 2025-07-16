"I Apologise For The Misunderstanding” ..Burna Boy Opens Up On Afrobeats Debate





Afrobeats star Burna Boy has addressed the long-standing controversy around his earlier statement where he said he doesn't do “Afrobeats.”





In a recent podcast interview, the singer finally broke down what he truly meant — and no, it wasn't a diss to the genre.





Burna explained that from the very start of his career in Nigeria, he always referred to his sound as Afrofusion, not as a way of distancing himself from Afrobeats, but because his music didn’t exactly fit the box many were trying to put him in.





“When I came back home and started making music, I called it Afrofusion. Why? Because what I was creating was different. There was no proper space for it at the time. I had to create my own lane,” he said.