"I Apologise For The Misunderstanding” ..Burna Boy Opens Up On Afrobeats Debate

Afrobeats star Burna Boy has addressed the long-standing controversy around his earlier statement where he said he doesn't do “Afrobeats.”

In a recent podcast interview, the singer finally broke down what he truly meant — and no, it wasn't a diss to the genre.

Burna explained that from the very start of his career in Nigeria, he always referred to his sound as Afrofusion, not as a way of distancing himself from Afrobeats, but because his music didn’t exactly fit the box many were trying to put him in.

 “When I came back home and started making music, I called it Afrofusion. Why? Because what I was creating was different. There was no proper space for it at the time. I had to create my own lane,” he said.

