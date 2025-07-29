Lagos Is Occupied by Igbos ... Ali Modu Sheriff

A former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has stated that Igbos are the predominant tribe in Lagos State.

He argued that the large population of the Igbos in Lagos is why the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, recorded massive votes in the state and defeated President Bola Tinubu in his own backyard during the elections.





The Sheriff submitted that the Igbos in Lagos voted for Obi, while only a few of the other tribes voted for the Labour Party candidate.





CKNNews reports that Senator Sheriff made the submission on Monday during an interview with Channels Television in which he noted that he has lived in Lagos since 1980 and understands the demography of the state.





“There are more Igbo people in Lagos than other tribes. I have lived in Lagos for the majority of my life since I left England in 1980. Lagos is largely occupied by the Igbos,” he said.





During the programme, Sheriff also claimed that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, is set to dump the Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Speaking on the chances of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general election, Sheriff downplayed the political power of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.





He stated that they control no state in Nigeria as it stands, insisting that the duo are no longer heavyweights in politics.