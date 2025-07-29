Ebonyi State Governor Suspends 25 Commissioners For Failing To Attend State Function

The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru FNIOB FCAI, GGCEHF has directed that the under listed Government functionaries proceed on one month working suspension without Salary for failure to attend an important Government Function. They are:





HON. COMMISSIONERS

1. Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam

2. Prof. Leonard Uguru

3. Dr. Mathew Nwobashi

4. Prof. Nwogo Obasi.

5. Hon. Victor Chukwu

6. Engr. Jude Okpor

7. Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe

8. Hon. Chidi Onyia

9. Chief Oguzo - Offia Nwali

10. Dr. Ben. Uruchi Odo

11. Dr. Donatus Ilang

12. Dr. Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu

13. Dr. Moses Ekuma Ikenna

14. Chief Richard Idike

15. Barr. Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma

16. Hon. Chinedu Nkah

17. Engr. Ogbonna Obasi Abara

18. Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku

19. Engr. Francis Ori

20. Hon. Tochukwu Okorie

21. Barr. Valentine Okike Uzo

22. Chief Sunday Inyima

23. Hon. Ogbonnaya Okorie

24. Chief Elechi Elechi

25. Hon. Stanley Ogbuewu





SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS.

1. Hon. Bassey Chukwu

2. Mrs. Rose Ofoke

3. Mr. Kerian Ofoke

4. Hon. Anthony Nwegede

5. Hon. Onu Nwonye

6. Mrs. Lilian Nwachkwu

7. Mr. Fred Nwogbaga

8. Hon. Paul Nwogha

9. Hon. Pius Nwoga

10. Hon. Ali Ikechukwu

11. Hon. Nwiboko Chukwuma

12. Mrs Esther Nwogha

13. Barr. Caleb onwe

14. Hon. Chinedu Awo





SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

1. Mr Mbam Emmanuel

2. Tobias Ogbonna

3. Easy Okike Uzo

4. Obinna Oko Enyim

5. Chima Nnachi Okoro

6. Nwali Amechi

7. Dr. Sabinus Nwibo

8. Okorie Jideofor

9. Sunday ogenyi

10. Stanley Kamani

11. Ikechukwu Jideofor

12. Emeka Okpa Onwe

13. David Aja

14. Frank Uka

15. John Nwangbo

16. Ogbonna Melford Nwifuru

17. Ifeanyi Ujebe

18. Chima Ogbuagu

19. Kizito Nwenyi

20. Uwa Henry Ifeanyi

21. Elechi Okechukwu Solomon

22. Ibina John Ogbonna

23. Mbam Ifeanyi D

24. Nwigum Nonso Christian





PERMANENT SECRETARIES

1. Dr. Lawrence Ezeogo

2. Dr. Isioma C Arunne-Inyang

3. Mrs Rose Ibe

4. Mrs Ogechi Nwobasi

5. Mrs Anwu Theresa

6. Dr. Lynda Alo

7. Mr Monday Nkwuda

8. Mrs Mary Ngozi Otozi

9. Mrs Martina Obiya

10. Mrs Ogechi Anaso-Kalu

11. Barr Emmanuel Onwe

12. Mr Henry Nworie

13. Mrs Joy Mbam

14. Mrs Henrietta Ikechukwu Oruh

15. Barr Peter Ede

16. Dr. Gabriel Odo

17. Mrs Mfon Williamson

18. Ms Alusi Felicia

19. Mrs Betty Uzoma

20. Engr Chukwuma Ojeogu

21. Barr Ikechukwu Alobu

22. Mr Fidelis Nwankwo .





The Governor also directed that the affected officers should not sign any official document within the period of their suspension while Commissioners should hand over to their respective permanent Secretaries.





The suspension takes immediate effect.





Dr. Monday Uzor

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

July 28, 2025