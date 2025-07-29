Ebonyi State Governor Suspends 25 Commissioners For Failing To Attend State Function

The Governor of Ebonyi State His Excellency Rt Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru FNIOB FCAI, GGCEHF has directed that the under listed Government functionaries proceed on one month working suspension without Salary for failure to attend an important Government Function. They are:
HON. COMMISSIONERS
1. Engr. Stanley Lebechi Mbam
2. Prof. Leonard Uguru
3. Dr. Mathew Nwobashi
4. Prof. Nwogo Obasi.
5. Hon. Victor Chukwu
6. Engr. Jude Okpor
7. Barr. Ikeuwa Omebe
8. Hon. Chidi Onyia
9. Chief Oguzo - Offia Nwali
10. Dr. Ben. Uruchi Odo
11. Dr. Donatus Ilang
12. Dr. Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu
13. Dr. Moses Ekuma Ikenna
14. Chief Richard Idike
15. Barr. Mrs. Felicia Nwankpuma
16. Hon. Chinedu Nkah
17. Engr. Ogbonna Obasi Abara
18. Mrs Nkechinyere Iyioku
19. Engr. Francis Ori
20. Hon. Tochukwu Okorie
21. Barr. Valentine Okike Uzo
22. Chief Sunday Inyima
23. Hon. Ogbonnaya Okorie
24. Chief Elechi Elechi
25. Hon. Stanley Ogbuewu
SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS.
1. Hon. Bassey Chukwu
2. Mrs. Rose Ofoke
3. Mr. Kerian Ofoke
4. Hon. Anthony Nwegede
5. Hon. Onu Nwonye
6. Mrs. Lilian Nwachkwu
7. Mr. Fred Nwogbaga
8. Hon. Paul Nwogha
9. Hon. Pius Nwoga
10. Hon. Ali Ikechukwu
11. Hon. Nwiboko Chukwuma
12. Mrs Esther Nwogha
13. Barr. Caleb onwe
14. Hon. Chinedu Awo
SPECIAL ASSISTANTS
1. Mr Mbam Emmanuel
2. Tobias Ogbonna
3. Easy Okike Uzo
4. Obinna Oko Enyim
5. Chima Nnachi Okoro
6. Nwali Amechi
7. Dr. Sabinus Nwibo
8. Okorie Jideofor
9. Sunday ogenyi
10. Stanley Kamani
11. Ikechukwu Jideofor
12. Emeka Okpa Onwe
13. David Aja
14. Frank Uka
15. John Nwangbo
16. Ogbonna Melford Nwifuru
17. Ifeanyi Ujebe
18. Chima Ogbuagu
19. Kizito Nwenyi
20. Uwa Henry Ifeanyi
21. Elechi Okechukwu Solomon
22. Ibina John Ogbonna
23. Mbam Ifeanyi D
24. Nwigum Nonso Christian
PERMANENT SECRETARIES
1. Dr. Lawrence Ezeogo
2. Dr. Isioma C Arunne-Inyang
3. Mrs Rose Ibe
4. Mrs Ogechi Nwobasi
5. Mrs Anwu Theresa
6. Dr. Lynda Alo
7. Mr Monday Nkwuda
8. Mrs Mary Ngozi Otozi
9. Mrs Martina Obiya
10. Mrs Ogechi Anaso-Kalu
11. Barr Emmanuel Onwe
12. Mr Henry Nworie
13. Mrs Joy Mbam
14. Mrs Henrietta Ikechukwu Oruh
15. Barr Peter Ede
16. Dr. Gabriel Odo
17. Mrs Mfon Williamson
18. Ms Alusi Felicia
19. Mrs Betty Uzoma
20. Engr Chukwuma Ojeogu
21. Barr Ikechukwu Alobu
22. Mr Fidelis Nwankwo .
The Governor also directed that the affected officers should not sign any official document within the period of their suspension while Commissioners should hand over to their respective permanent Secretaries.
The suspension takes immediate effect.
Dr. Monday Uzor
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor
July 28, 2025