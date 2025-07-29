Police Arrest Housewife For Faking Own Kidnap, As Husband Pays N3m Ransom

A 29-year-old housewife who faked her own kidnap in Asaba, Delta State, has been arrested by the police after the husband had paid N3 million ransom.

The suspect, Merit (surname withheld), while confessing during interrogation by the police on Monday, said she used the N3.6m loaned to her by her brother to sponsor her wedding, which took place in March this year.

It was gathered the loan was meant to purchase a tricycle, but she diverted it for her wedding arrangement.

She said the only way she could get the money back was to feign the kidnap.

She said: “I was just thinking of a way to raise the money, so I said I could plan that I was abducted.”

The lady perfected the arrangements with one of the suspects who worked as a security guard at a place she had earlier worked.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, said, “on July 20, the woman told her husband that she was coming and the next thing he heard was that she had been kidnapped.

“The ransom of N3 million was paid, but the husband did not give up. He followed up with the case which he had already reported at the state’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad.

“The police then intensified investigation and one of the suspects eventually let the cat out of the bag.

Edafe said after the report by the husband, “the Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed the Commander of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, CSP Godwin Osadolor, to ensure that the victim is rescued unhurt.

“Acting on this directive, the commander led operatives and launched a coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

“Through diligent investigative efforts and strategic deployment, the operatives apprehended one Alfred (surname withheld) at Koka Roundabout, Asaba, and another suspect, Ugochukwu (surname withheld) off DLA Road, Asaba, on July 22, at about 9:00a.m.

“Upon arrest of the suspects, one of them confessed that it was not a case of an actual kidnapping but a plot between the victim and himself.

“His revelation led to the arrest of the other suspect, the woman, named Merit (29).

“She confessed that the money loaned to her by her brother, N3.6 million, was used to sponsor her bridal shower and hotel expenses for her wedding, which took place in March.

“She further stated that she faked her kidnap and received a ransom of N3,000,000 and gave her accomplices N500,000), and she took N2,5000,000 for herself.

“All suspects involved have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.”



