ICC Abuja Generated N650m In Three Weeks..Nyesom Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has attributed the recent surge in income from Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre to recent renovation carried out at the multi-purpose edifice

Speaking at a media parley on Thursday, Wike said the conference centre moved from its N50 million annual income to generate a staggering N650 million in three weeks after inauguration,

Wike expressed his delight over the massive turnaround of the Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, pointing out that the multi-purpose edifice is a clear testimony that things can work in the country if people learn to prioritise quality above frivolities.

The FCT administration was heavily criticised for spending a whopping N39 billion to upgrade the conference centre.

“Now let me tell you how this country works. The man who was given the conference centre was paying N50 million to the FCT every year. That place was commissioned on June 10, and the revenue made within three weeks was N650 million. Why? People love good things.



