Seven Akwa Ibom House Of Reps Members Dump PDP For APC





Seven members of the House of Representatives from Akwa Ibom State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In their letters of defection read by Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas today July 3, the lawmakers cited unresolved internal crises in their former parties as reasons for their defection.

The Akwa Ibom Reps members include Hon. Unyime Idem, Hon. Martin Esin, Hon. Paul Ekpo, Hon. Uduak Alphonsos, Hon. Eteh Ikpong, Hon. Emmanuel Udom and Hon. Okon Bassey.

Recall that their state, Governor Umo En had earlier defected from the PDP to the ruling party.

In their letters, the lawmakers said their decision followed due consultations with their constituents and was prompted by deepening crises within their parties. Idem, who chairs the House Committee on Public Procurement, noted he was leaving the PDP after 26 years of service due to escalating leadership issues, particularly over the office of the National Secretary. He cited Section 68(1g) of the Constitution to justify his defection.

Similarly, Martin Esin said he officially resigned from the PDP on June 17 and joined the APC to align with the aspirations of his constituents.

Other defectors echoed similar sentiments, stressing their resolve to support President Bola Tinubu’s efforts in delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.