Breaking: Former Super Eagles Keeper Peter Rufai Dies At 61

Reports reaching CKNNews have it that former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai is dead.

He died on Thursday at the age of 61.

During his playing days he was known by his alias DODOMAYANA

He was the first-choice goalkeeper during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph and represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups—USA ’94 and France ’98.

The NFF Posted this on its social media handles

Update: Ladies And Gentlemen... Peter Rufai Is Dead🇳🇬🦅

He died after a brief illness.

Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends, relatives and football lovers worldwide.

R.I.P Chief🕯️

#NPFLUpdates #WeReportYouDebunk

More details later







