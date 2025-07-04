I Am Still A Member Of APC, Sirika Replies Wike , Onanuga

Former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Abubakar Sirika, has strongly denied claims linking him to Nigeria’s emerging opposition coalition. Taking to X on July 3, the staunch Buhari loyalist responded to statements made by Nyesom Wike on Arise TV and reports quoting Bayo Onanuga, which claimed Sirika had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sirika fired back, insisting he remains firmly rooted in the party he helped found, even claiming: “I gave it its name.”

He wrote: “I am a founding member of the APC. I have no plans to leave it. I will always be where President Buhari is. If you must hate him, hate me too. I have no apology.”





The former lawmaker described the coalition claims as “pedestrian” and urged APC loyalists to disregard them entirely, accusing Wike and Onanuga of failing to fact-check their remarks “at their levels”.





Sirika’s post comes amid intensifying rumours surrounding defections, as opposition elements try to unite ahead of the 2027 general elections. His bold declaration signals a growing line of internal defence among Buhari-era loyalists determined to hold the party line.



