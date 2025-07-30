I Was Offered Three Ministerial Slots To Reject Coalition ...Ex ADC Chairman Ralph Nwosu





Former National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralph Nwosu, has alleged that ‘some people’ offered him three ministerial appointments to abandon the idea of transforming ADC into a coalition opposition party.

Nwosu made the disclosure during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ADC on Tuesday, where the party officially handed over its leadership to former Senate President David Mark.

The meeting also announced former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, as the National Secretary of the party .

“Some people tried to discourage us with promises of automatic ministerial appointments,” Nwosu said.

“They wanted to give me three ministerial slots so that I can take one and give two to others that I choose. But I said no. I chose a democratic future for Nigeria.”

According to him, the attempt to suppress the coalition’s emergence was part of a broader scheme to create a one-party state.

“Nigeria cannot be a one-party state after all we did to ensure the military exited governance,” he stated.

On July 2, ADC officially transformed into the Coalition Party, with Mark appointed as interim National Chairman. Nwosu said the process was carefully observed by seven officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who were invited as regulatory witnesses.

He added, “The ADC is now the party with the largest membership. We have 28 senators and more than 60 members of the House of Representatives. Nigerians have shown that they detest what the party in government is doing right now.”

Explaining the transition process, Nwosu noted that both the National Working Committee (NWC) and NEC members stepped down voluntarily to allow a smooth takeover.

“We were very careful with the kind of people we are choosing to lead the party,” he said. “Our constitution says all elected members, serving and non-serving, are NEC members.”

He revealed that the party’s membership surged to over three million within two weeks of announcing the coalition.

Nwosu concluded, “We were worried by the declining fortunes of our democracy. But we insist on the coalition in the best interest of Nigeria.”



