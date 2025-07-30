Malachy Agbo, Ex THISDAY Editor, Assumes Office As Enugu Information Commissioner

Dr Malachy Agbo, a respected journalist and member of the THISDAY Alumni Association, has resumed duties as the new Commissioner for Information in Enugu State following his recent redeployment by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

In his inaugural meeting with the Ministry of Information's management and staff, Dr Agbo emphasised the need for renewed commitment, professionalism, and strategic communication in informing the public about the state government's developmental strides.

“The Enugu State Government, led by Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, is doing a lot to improve the lot of Ndi Enugu,” he stated. “Therefore, we must ensure the people are inundated with good governance news. We must disseminate information across all channels, engage the public, and ensure that mischief makers do not distort facts.”

He underscored that his reassignment was not just administrative but a call to strengthen the ministry’s public enlightenment role. He urged staff to leverage their collective strengths, experiences, and professionalism to keep citizens accurately informed and to counter misinformation with facts.

Acknowledging the ministry's challenges, Dr Agbo pledged to identify and address obstacles limiting its optimal performance. He said this may include reassigning duties to harness the full potential of staff in service delivery.

The commissioner also thanked Governor Mbah for entrusting him with the role. He promised to work closely with ministry personnel to uphold the administration’s commitment to transparency and people-focused governance.

“I am here to work with you as a team. Let us commit to the timely, effective, and professional dissemination of government activities and programmes for the benefit of our people,” he added.

In response, the Head of Department, Administration and Supplies, Mrs. Ugochukwu Adimora, assured the commissioner of the ministry’s full support. She pledged that staff would remain committed to the governor’s communication goals and ensure the public remains well-informed.

The interactive meeting concluded with the staff's shared resolve to deepen the ministry’s impact through unity, resilience, and renewed dedication to duty.