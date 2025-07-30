Shun Cybercrime, Channel Potentials to Noble Ventures...EFCC Chairman Olukoyede Tells Youth

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede has called on Nigerian youths to harness their talents and energy for ventures that bring honour to the nation rather than engaging in social vices and cybercrime, which ultimately lead to regret and disgrace.





Olukoyede who spoke on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Ilorin at a youth empowerment programme organised by Faitheroic Generation (FHG), warned that criminal activities, particularly internet fraud, might appear lucrative at first but always end in tears for perpetrators.





Faitheroic Generation is a national youth empowerment organisation dedicated to building financially independent young Nigerians through freelancing, digital skills, and ethical network marketing in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.





“There is dignity in labour, shortcuts through cybercrime may seem attractive, but they destroy futures and reputations. Nigeria’s youths must rise above these temptations and use their potential to build a country they can be proud of,” Olukoyede said.





Addressing over 400 youths, the EFCC boss, who was represented by Ayodele Babatunde, Head, Public Affairs Department of the EFCC, Ilorin Zonal Directorate, stressed that unemployment should never be an excuse for criminality. “We understand the challenges young people face, but cybercrime is not a solution. You have gifts and skills that can thrive legitimately. Channel them into productive ventures, and you will enjoy lasting fulfilment,” he added.