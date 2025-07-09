I Am Still Open For Marriage..Nollywood Actress Bukky Wright

Veteran Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Sekinat Ajoke Wright, popularly known as Bukky Wright, has said she is open to getting married again if it is part of God’s plan for her.

She made this revelation in an interview with BBC Yoruba, where she spoke about her personal life, especially her thoughts on love and marriage.

The 58-year-old actress shared her views in the interview published on Monday, sparking reactions from fans and colleagues across social media.

According to Wright, who is also a mother of two, marriage is something she still desires, but she is not desperate about it.

“On the issue of marriage. I wish to be married again if God destined it, but it’s not a must. In fact, when I went to Al Kaaba I prayed to God about it, and I know he is a God that answers prayers,” she said.

She had two previous failed marriages



