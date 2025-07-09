France First Lady Brigitte Macron Ignores President Macron’s Hand During UK Visit

A brief moment between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, caught public attention during their recent visit to the United Kingdom.

As the couple disembarked their plane in West London, President Macron extended his hand to assist his wife. However, Mrs Macron opted to use the handrail instead, appearing to ignore the gesture. Macron then quickly withdrew his hand and proceeded to greet the Princess of Wales.

The couple was later seen in a car, with Brigitte focused on her phone and not engaging with her husband.

The moment reminded many of a similar incident in May when Brigitte was seen pushing her husband's face aside while exiting a plane during their trip to Vietnam.

