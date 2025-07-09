Billionaire Tunde Ayeni Battles Another Mistress Over Properties

Billionare Tunde Ayeni is in court to retrieve a plush apartment in Banana Island Lagos from his ex Gail Fajemibola .

The legal representatives of Olutoyi Estate Development & Services Ltd have submitted a formal petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, alleging that Lagos-based socialite Gail Fajembola unlawfully converted and leased out a luxury apartment located in Banana Island, Lagos.

In the petition dated June 13, 2025, Fajembola was accused of fraudulently taking possession of the property and leasing it to unsuspecting tenants. The petition stated that the apartment was originally granted to Ms. Fajembola strictly on compassionate grounds.

The petition further alleged that Fajembola, through her company—GIF Energy Resources Limited—rented out the apartment for over three years, receiving rental income estimated to exceed ₦100 million without the knowledge or approval of the rightful owner.

Meanwhile, Gail Fajembola, has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Olutoyi Estate Development & Services Ltd, the Inspector General of Police, and four others from arresting, detaining, or harassing her in connection with a civil property dispute.

According to a 10-paragraph affidavit filed alongside the suit, the disagreement stems from a personal relationship between Fajembola and Ayeni, which began in 2016. However, following the breakdown of their relationship, Ayeni and the estate firm allegedly began pressuring her to evict the tenant and hand over the apartment.