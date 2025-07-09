Man Sucked Into Aircraft Engine During Take-off

A fatal incident occurred at Milan Bergamo Airport on July 8, 2025, when a man was killed after being ingested by the engine of a Volotea aircraft that was preparing for departure.

The accident involved a Volotea Airbus A319-100 with registration EC-MTF operating flight V7-3511 from Milan Bergamo to Asturias, Spain.

According to The Aviation Herald, the aircraft "had been pushed back, engines were started and the aircraft had just begun taxiing, when a man ran in front of the aircraft, was ingested by the left hand engine (CFM56) and was killed."

