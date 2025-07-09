Peter Obi Is Destined To Be Nigeria's President..Prophet Iginla

Prophet Joshua Iginla, leader of the Champion Royal Assembly, has advised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, not to accept a secondary role in any emerging political alliance ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a live church service on Sunday, July 6, Iginla said ongoing efforts to form a coalition of opposition parties must not come at the cost of Obi’s political standing. He warned that accepting a deputy role would weaken Obi’s influence and diminish the value of the political support he currently commands.

“The new coalition that we are doing — don’t go for a second-class citizen,” Iginla said. “If they give you number one, then you are prepared. If they give you a second-class citizen, don’t lose your political assets. Don’t fall into a trap.”

He urged Obi to remain cautious and to retain his position rather than make short-term compromises. “It is better that you wait patiently with your political capital and assets for a time that permits you to breathe properly than to sell your birthright to Jacob,” he added.

Iginla also spoke about Obi’s political future, saying it is part of his destiny to become Nigeria’s president. However, he noted that it is uncertain whether this would happen in 2027 or at a later date



