I Am Not Interested In APC Chairmanship..George Akume

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has denied claims that he is vying for the national chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as APC national chairman, reports had linked Akume as a possible contender. But in a statement on Thursday by his media aide, Yomi Odunuga, the SGF described the reports as false.

“I am not jostling for the post of APC national chairman or any other position in the party,” Akume said. The former Benue State governor said his focus remains on delivering President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him.

“My main concern is not to betray the trust reposed in me by the president,” he said.

While acknowledging that there are qualified candidates in the North-Central zone should the APC zone the position there, Akume stressed that his priority is national development, not partisan competition.

“I am not in a hurry to abdicate the responsibility placed before me by the president. Everything I have become in life has been through God and the support of leaders like President Tinubu,” he added.

“To suggest I’m contesting for the APC chairmanship is entirely false. We are focused on delivering on our promises under the president’s leadership,” the SGF stated.







