N3.1b Fraud: Gabriel Suswan To Know Fate On No Case Submission, July 23

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on Friday, July 11, 2025 adjourned till July 23, 2025 for ruling on the no case submission of the former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam.

Suswam, the first defendant alongside, his Commissioner of Finance, Omodachi Okolobia are facing an 11-count amended charge for allegedly diverting N3.1 billion, been part of proceeds from the sales of the state government’s shares held on its behalf by the Benue Investment and Property Company Limited through Elixir Securities Limited and Elixir Investment Partners Limited.

At the proceedings, counsel to the first and second defendant, Chenelu Ogbozor and Paul Erokoro, SAN informed the court of their application for a no case submission, pursuant to Section 302 and 303 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, 2015, filed on May 28, 2025 with a written address filed and served on July 10, 2025 and urged the court to adopt the submission and discharge and acquit both defendants, while the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, drew the attention of the court to his response to the application, dated July, 2025, with attached written address and prayed the court to discontenance the application of the defence team, stating that it has no substance and lacked merit.

Justice Lifu adjourned till July 23, 2025 for ruling on the no case submission.