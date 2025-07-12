Soldiers Arrest Kidnapper With N13m Cash, 2 AK-47 Along Kaduna-Jos Road

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, currently conducting Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A, have apprehended a suspected kidnapper with N13 million in cash along the Wamba-Jos road.

The troops also recovered arms, including two AK-47 rifles, two AK-47 magazines, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

According to Major Samson Zhakom, spokesperson for the operation, the successful arrest resulted from the troops’ efforts to secure the Joint Operations Area from criminal elements.

Narrating how the incident occurred in Jos, Major Zhakom sai: “on Wednesday 9 July 2025, troops of the operation, mounted snap checkpoints along Wamba – Jos Road at Agameti in Sanga Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops intercepted a Volkswagen vehicle with registration number JJN 336 YZ with 3 occupants. However, 2 of the occupants suddenly alighted from the vehicle and fled shortly before the Checkpoint.”

According to Major Zhakom, the troops discovered bullet holes and bloodstains on the vehicle while the suspect attempted to bribe the troops with monetary gratification, but they refused to accept it.

“Consequently, troops arrested the suspected kidnapper, conducted a thorough search on him and the vehicle, recovering the following items in the process: a. Two (2) AK-47 rifles. b. Two (2) AK-47 magazines. c. Thirty (30) rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition. d. Three (3) mobile phones. e. One (1) knife. f. One (1) football. g. Assorted charms. h. One (1) torch light. i. The sum of Thirteen Million, Seven Hundred and Forty Two Thousand Naira (N13,742,000) in cash.

“The arrested suspect during interrogation confessed to being responsible for kidnapping activities along Jos – Makurdi Road and agreed to lead troops to their hideout. However, while leading troops to the hideout, the suspect in a bid to escape attempted to disarm own troops and was neutralised,” he added.

He further said troops are conducting follow-up operations to arrest other members of the criminal syndicate, adding that they remained committed to protecting lives and tracking down criminal elements within their area of operation.











