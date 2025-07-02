How I Almost Destroyed My Son’s Destiny .. Mother of Super Eagles’ Star, Bright-Osayi

Mrs. Oredola Samuel, mother of Super Eagles defender, Brigh-Osayi Samuel, has revealed how she almost threw away the destiny of her child.

She disclosed this while speaking at the office of the Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Amadin Enabulele, ahead of the final match of Bright-Osayi under 13 youth tournament

She said while growing up, her son used to return home late at night or in the wee hours of the day.

“While Bright was growing up as a child, after playing football, he usually returned home, sometimes 1:00 am or 2:00 am.”

“There was a day he came home very late, my son never knew I was still awake; he called his sister to open the door for him. As he was entering the house, I poured him water and started cautioning him about his late coming to the house.

“On this particular day, he came home at about 3:am and he was holding a ball in his hand. Angrily, I collected the ball form him and threw it away.

She said he politely came to her and said, “Mum, you just threw away my future.”

The defender’s mother said after pondering over his comment, she went to look for the ball, “and I said my son, take back your future.”

She said looking back, she feels so happy that she did not discourage him from football.



