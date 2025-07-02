Ganduje: To Tinubu, You’re Expendable, Dele Momodu Warns Godswill Akpabio

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and publisher, Dele Momodu, has commented on unfolding developments within the All Progressives Congress (APC), warning that recent events suggest a tightening grip on power by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





Writing on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, Momodu suggested that key political figures within the APC, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, should be cautious as the internal configuration of the ruling party may not guarantee long-term loyalty.





Momodu noted the recent resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as APC National Chairman and linked it to a broader pattern of shifting alliances and political expendability within the Tinubu-led administration.





He described Ganduje as someone who “took bullets for Tinubu,” but whose relevance, according to him, had now diminished.





“Like all lackeys, his usefulness has expired,” Momodu said. “My friend Akpabio should beware.”





He pointed to speculation surrounding Vice President Kashim Shettima’s political future, noting that such rumours are not unprecedented.

Momodu cited examples from Tinubu’s time as Lagos State governor, alleging that similar political reshuffles affected several deputy governors. He singled out former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as a notable example, stating that the former governor was removed despite initial party support.





“What is happening to Vice President Shettima today is not new,” Momodu wrote. “Governor Ambode was the biggest casualty, and Governor Sanwo-Olu only narrowly escaped recently.”





Momodu argued that the centralisation of power under Tinubu continues to follow a longstanding pattern. He warned that those assuming permanence in their roles may find themselves displaced when political conditions shift.





“This current power structure is absolutely for Tinubu. No one should deceive themselves—no one is indispensable, and everyone is expendable when it becomes necessary,” he said.





He concluded with a veiled reference to political strategies that prioritise loyalty over longevity, adding, “The prince does not entertain competition. This is the season of Machiavelli. More victims will fall on the battlefield. No one is sacred.”