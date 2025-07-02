David Mark Emerges As ADC Interim Chairman





Former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, have been appointed as the interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is a coalition opposing President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

This announcement confirms months of speculation surrounding the platform for a broad opposition coalition.

The appointments were reportedly finalised at a high-level meeting of opposition leaders in Abuja on Tuesday night, July 1, 2025.

The coalition, which includes prominent figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, had been deliberating on a suitable platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).