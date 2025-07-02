2027 : It'll Be Difficult For Northerners To Believe Peter Obi's One Term Proposal

Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, has said that it would be difficult for northerners to believe the proposal by ex-Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi to run for president in 2027 and stay in office for a single term of four years.

In an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, July 1, Sani stated that none of the candidates for president in 2027, including Obi, are perfect and are likely to break their promises once in office.





Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, stated on Sunday, June 29, in an X Space with his supporters that if he wins the 2027 presidential election, he will adhere to a four-year term in office.





Contrary to Obi, Sani maintained that when politicians assume office, the balance of power changes.





“Yes, Mr Peter Obi can agree to say ‘I am going to do one term’ but the northerners will tell you that after Bola Tinubu’s term, if he gets the (second) election, it should come to the north.





But we are human beings. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Peter Obi is not a saint; he is not somebody who is from another planet. We have seen successive governments trying to see how they can turn the constitution around and give themselves a third term and things like that.





This is why it would be difficult for a lot of people to believe Mr Peter Obi that after one term, he would leave. And then how would he even succeed if you look at the sentimental aspect of it, the state capture, and power of incumbency.” he said