Rauf Aregbesola Appointed Interim National Secretary Of New Coalition Group ( ADC ) ..Read His Acceptance Speech

Former Governor of Osun State and Minister Rauf Aregbesola has been appointed the interim National Secretary of newly formed opposition coalition group ( ADC)

This was his acceptance speech after the appointment





NIGERIA UPDATE: ACCEPTANCE SPEECH by: GOV RAUF AREGBESOLA on appointment as THE INTERIM NATIONAL SECRETARY, ADC - The party platform adopted by the National Opposition Coalition Group - Tuesday, 1st July, 2025

Dear Party Leaders, Distinguished Members, Friends, and Fellow Citizens,





It is with deep humility, a profound sense of duty, and unwavering hope for our people, nation, race and party and that I accept the appointment as The National Secretary of our great party.





I thank the leadership for the trust reposed in me. But more than that, I thank every committed member of this party are those who still believe that politics can be a force for good, people who believe that party forms government and must control it. Those who believe in the supremacy of the party in a democracy and all products of democratic contests. Those who recognise that parties must stand for and with the people in the promotion of their interests and aspirations. That parties therefore are not merely machines for winning elections but institutions for mobilizing, organizing, energizing, educating, empowering and encouraging the people towards their emancipation and development.





Let me begin by saying this: a political party is not a platform for opportunism. It is not a mere vehicle to power for the few, nor a tool for personal ambition. A political party, in its truest form, is a living institutionâ€”built on values, guided by ideals, and accountable to the people it seeks to serve.





Throughout Africa’s history, and particularly in the legacy of the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa; a 113 year- behemoth of party organization that is impeccable in its credibility as a model of supremacy of party over its creation (government and popularly elected officials) have seen what a party grounded in ideology, principle, and people-centered struggle can achieve. The ANC is not perfectâ€”but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests and true freedom. It has character. It has soul. It is therefore a true platform for the expression of their aspirations.





Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties.





Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shellsâ€”merging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality. There is little regard for the people, and even less for the country.





That is not the kind of party we must be. That is not the kind of party I will serve.





As The National Secretary, I will work to build a party that has a clear ideological compassâ€”a party that is absolutely committed to the people, rooted in democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development. A party that listens and works for to the people, not only during elections, but every single day.





We must become an institution where:

(1) Internal democracy is not just preached but practiced.

(2) Intra-party competition is transparent, fair, and just.

(3) All party structures from the ward to the national level and function effectively and efficiently.

(4) Young people, women, and the marginalized have a real voice, not symbolic inclusion.

(5) All special and critical interests(security, educators, farmers, workers, women, youth, professionals, people with special needs, etc., must be recognised and allowed to have autonomous structures within the party.





We will model international best practices in party organization, administration, and ethics. We will study what worksâ€”from South Africa to Sweden, from Chile to Kenya, and adapt what fits our local reality. Discipline, order, clarity of purpose, and service to the people must define us.





We must be the party that talks about public education and actually builds schools. That speaks of security and supports real policies to keep our communities safe. That believes in jobs and works to create them. That stands for Nigeria not just during elections, but in everyday governance.





This is not an easy task. It will take time. It will demand sacrifice. But it can be done.





I ask for your support not just in words, but in action. Hold me accountable. Challenge me when I stray. And stand with me as we begin this journey to rebuild our party, restore its soul, and return politics to its rightful placeâ€”as a service to the people.





Thank you, and may our work ahead be worthy of the hopes our people place in us.





Long live our party. Long live our democracy. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola