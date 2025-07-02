Man Kills His 75 Year Old Mother In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 30-year-old man, Hussaini Abubakar, who is accused of killing his mother in the Dantanoma area of Gumel Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement issued by SP Shi’isu Lawan Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the incident occurred at about around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

“Officers from the Gumel Divisional Police Headquarters responded to a report of a violent domestic altercation between a mother and her son, and when they arrived, they found a horrific scene.

“Hussaini Abubakar allegedly struck his 75-year-old mother, Dahara Mu’azu, with mud blocks until she fell unconscious,” the statement said.

She was quickly taken to Gumel General Hospital for urgent medical attention but was later pronounced dead on Monday, June 30, by the medical doctor on duty.

“The suspect has been arrested, detained, and is currently being interviewed,” the statement read. Police say Hussaini is cooperating with the investigation and will be charged to court once the inquiry is concluded.

Reacting to the event, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP AT Abdullahi, psc, described the act as inhuman, barbaric, and utterly reprehensible.”

He has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case and ensure justice.

The Police Command urged the public to take mental health issues and domestic violence seriously.