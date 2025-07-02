Gunmen Kill 13 Ebonyi Men During Meeting In Anambra

Gunmen have killed 13 persons at a gathering in Ogboji community, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the armed assailants stormed the area in two sport utility vehicles on Monday, June 30, 2025, and opened fire on people who were holding their monthly general meeting.

Police sources confirmed 13 people were killed during the attack, despite community members claiming 13 people were killed.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Chigozie Nweke, a local resident and the president of the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State, said that the majority of the attack's victims were non-indigenous.

‘’It was a tragic and horrifying Monday evening for members of the Ogboji community, particularly non-indigenes residing in the area, as gunmen stormed a meeting venue in the area and brutally m8rdered about 13 persons,” he said.





“The attack, which occurred between 6:00pm and 7:00pm, left the affected families in mourning. We bring to the attention of the Anambra State Government the k!lling of these persons, mostly indigenes of Ebonyi State at Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area by yet to be identified gunmen."





Nweke also appealed to the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, to mobilise the Command’s personnel to hunt down the culprits.

Narrating his ordeal in the incident, a survivor, Augustine Odom, who is the chairman of the Ebonyi community in Ogboji, described the attack as “sudden and unprovoked”.





“The community was holding its regular monthly meeting when the assailants struck. We were having our monthly meeting of the Ebonyi community, which holds on the last Monday of every month, beginning at 4:00pm,” he narrated.

"This gathering was known to our Town Union President. It was a peaceful meeting aimed at discussing welfare issues affecting our members. Then, around 6:30pm, a group of gunmen arrived in a Sienna vehicle and accused us of holding a meeting against them.





"The attackers demanded the group’s minutes book, and thereafter seized it and opened fire on the participants. They collected our minutes book, ordered everyone to lie down, and then asked the chairman to stand. Moments later, they started shooting at us. About 13 of our members were killed on the spot. The treasurer and I survived with gunshot wounds.”





Odom added that those killed were from various communities in Ebonyi State, including Izzi, Ikwo, and Mgbo and other villages.





The two survivors, who are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in the area, expressed shock, stating that they had no known disputes with any individual or group prior to the attack.





“We have no issues with anyone. We are law-abiding residents who simply gathered to support one another," he added.





The spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday said police operatives have cordoned off the area while investigations have begun to unmask the perpetrators behind the dastardly act.





Ikenga said the victims were rushed to the hospital, where about 10 were confirmed d3ad.





“The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the indiscriminate shooting incident that resulted in fatal injuries and fatalities to ten persons on the evening of 30th June, 2025, at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area. The Police has further assured that the Command shall hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” the PPRO said.





"The armed criminals came in two Sport Utility Vehicles and attacked the gathering of a group unprovokedly, shooting sporadically. The victims were rushed to the hospital and regrettably, 10 people were confirmed dead. The bodies have been deposited in the morgue.





“Meanwhile, the Police-led security team has taken over the scene and is working on the necessary information to arrest the perpetrators. Further development would be communicated, please.”



