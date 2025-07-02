Renewable Energy Gets Boost As NCC, REA Inaugurate Joint Committee 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has formally inaugurated the NCC–REA Collaboration Committee, marking a pivotal step towards advancing Nigeria’s digital and energy inclusion objectives by developing modalities for the deployment of renewable energy to support telecom infrastructure in Nigeria.

The inauguration, held at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 27th June 2025, was presided over by the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, who was joined by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, along with senior executives and committee members from both organizations.

In his address, Dr. Maida described the collaboration between NCC and REA as a timely and strategic alignment of national priorities, aimed at bridging the connectivity and power gaps that continue to limit development in Nigeria’s rural and underserved areas.

He noted that while telecommunications infrastructure requires reliable and sustainable energy to function optimally, renewable energy solutions also benefit from the demand generated by expanding digital services and connected communities.

“Whether it is powering a base station or enabling a child to access digital learning, this partnership has the potential to transform realities and bring opportunity closer to the people”.

“This initiative is about more than infrastructure—it is about driving inclusion, bridging inequalities and creating the conditions for shared prosperity,” he remarked. Through this collaboration, we are supporting His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by ensuring that no community is left behind in Nigeria’s digital and energy transformation,” Dr. Maida stated.

He charged the Committee members to approach their assignment with clarity, innovation, and a shared determination to deliver tangible results.

Speaking on behalf of REA, Mr. Aliyu expressed optimism about the transformative potential of this collaboration, reaffirming REA’s commitment to working closely with NCC to unlock sustainable development opportunities for millions of Nigerians living beyond the reach of traditional infrastructure.

The NCC–REA Collaboration Committee has been established to co-develop and implement integrated solutions that leverage renewable energy infrastructure to power telecom sites, share geospatial data for improved planning, align funding frameworks, and track socio-economic impact through clear performance indicators.

The Committee is expected to serve as a model for inter-agency cooperation, demonstrating how collaborative governance can accelerate progress in line with the nation’s National Broadband Plan and overall sustainable development agenda.