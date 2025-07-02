Enugu Police Launch Manhunt For Guest Who Murdered Female Lover In Nsukka Hotel

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the murder of a young lady in a hotel located in the Ibagwa Road Nsukka Area of Nsukka.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Madoka Hotel, where the victim checked in with a young man who is now on the run.

However, the police debunked the claims of body parts being removed.





There was never anything as such (ritual) on her, like mutilation or body parts missing, not at all," said SP Daniel Ndukwe, Police Public Relations Officer in a statement issued to some journalists.





"Obviously, she was muřdered, but the claim of ritual and removal of body parts as being peddled is total falsehood. Everything is intact; we suspect murder, but obviously not as per ritual, mutilation and all that."





Police had taken staff members of the hotel into custody and were working to arrest the fleeing suspect.



