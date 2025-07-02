Nigerian Embarks On Bicycle Trip To USA





Emmanuel Myam, popularly known as Emmi Wuks, a 25-year-old from Benue State, has sparked widespread debate by embarking on an ambitious bicycle journey to the United States.

This is not Myam’s first cycling adventure. In 2022, he gained public attention when he cycled from Makurdi to Lagos in a bid to meet Nigerian music icon, David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido. While his journey, which lasted nine days, earned admiration from many, including sponsorship from Fearless Energy Drink, Myam was ultimately unable to meet the singer.

Now, his latest endeavour, which began on Monday from the Lagos State University of Education, Oto/Ijanikin, has drawn both praise and criticism. Supporters see it as a bold mission, while sceptics question the feasibility and safety of such an undertaking.

In Benue State and beyond, social media platforms have been buzzing with opinions. Some users, like KengKeng Ati, expressed concern over the potential risks. Ati commented, “Some of you urging Emmi Wuks on are leading him to the day his lifeless body will be returned to Zaki Biam. Now that there is life in him, he should be bundled to the nearest psychiatric unit.”

Similarly, Peter Abugu called for police intervention, stating, “Dear Nigeria Police Force, I wish to petition for the arrest of this citizen who has decided to embark on a suicidal mission of riding a manual bicycle to the United States of America… If possible, alert our immigration officers to intercept him at the border before he crosses the country into a place of no return.”

However, others have come to Myam’s defence. Lawyer and human rights activist Ibn Madaki drew parallels between Myam’s daring mission and the initial scepticism faced by innovators like Henry Ford and Elon Musk.

“We may not all dream like Emmi Wuks, but the least we can do is not stand in the way of those who still do. He has dared where most would never try,” Madaki argued.

Another supporter, Iveren Jude-Iorver, simply wrote, “My prayers are with you… history is about to be made.”

Myam explained the purpose of his journey in a social media post, describing it as a mission to raise awareness and support for vulnerable children and internally displaced persons. “This is more than a journey, it’s a mission of hope, courage, and resilience,” he wrote.