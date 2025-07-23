Governor Mbah Appoints Six New Commissioners, Reassigns Others

This was the statement issued by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu of the cabinet reshuffle

"Today, we swore in a new Head of Service, six new Commissioners and reassigned three others as we continue to strengthen our team for greater service delivery to the people of Enugu. Dr Godwin Anigbo, mni, is the new Head of Service. Engr Benjamin Osita Okoh will oversee Works and Infrastructure, Prof Benedett Ekwutosi Okoli takes charge of Human Development and Poverty Eradication, Enyinna Franklin Ogbonna will lead Energy and Mineral Resources and Dr Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo is now Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Industry. Prof George Ugwu assumes the role of Commissioner for Health while Engr Ben Collins Ndu Jr. is now Commissioner for Water Resources.

In the reassignments, Dr Felix Nnamani moves from Water Resources to Labour and Employment, Dr Malachy Agbo from Human Development and Poverty Eradication to Information, and Engr Gerald Otiji from Works and Infrastructure to Housing.

I reminded the appointees that here in Enugu, we have steered such a high expectation among our people and every day it feels as though we are presenting a scorecard. There will be no honeymoon period. We have set ambitious goals with clear targets and measurable key performance indicators. We will measure outcomes and results because performance matters.

Our modest accomplishments so far have been the product of team effort, not a single champion. That is the reason I charged the appointees to embrace teamwork, complementing each other to achieve our collective goals."