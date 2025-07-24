PDP Ag National Chairman, Governors Forum Chair etc Visit Shot Anambra PDP Guber Candidate

Anambra PDP Candidate who was shot in Abuja by hoodlums, was visited by Governor of Bauchi State and other PDP Members.

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has visited Hon. Jude Ezenwafor, the PDP governorship candidate for Anambra State, who is recovering in Abuja after being shot by unknown gunmen.

He was accompanied by Acting National Chairman of PDP Umar Damagum and other officials, Governor Mohammed expressed sympathy and assured Ezenwafor of the party’s full support ahead of the November 2025 election.

Anambra PDP Chairman, Hon. Chidi Chidebe, thanked the delegation for the visit and praised the party’s leadership, reaffirming the unity and resilience of the state chapter.