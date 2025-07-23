How I Was Striped, Treated Like A Criminal, Detained For 24 Hours At Manila Airport..Nigerian Female DJ

Nigerian disc jockey, Rachel Oluwabukola Martins, popularly known as DJ Dimple Nipple, has accused Philippine immigration authorities of racism, harassment and inhumane treatment during a recent trip to Manila.





Martins, in a statement titled “My Manila Immigration Nightmare” shared via Instagram on Monday, said she and her best friend were stripped, filmed and forced to sleep on the floor of a detention-like facility despite possessing valid visas, return tickets and support from the Nigerian Embassy.





Recounting her ordeal she wrote, “My Manila Immigration Nightmare,” Martins narrated how her excitement to perform in the Philippines quickly turned into one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.





“I was so excited about my gig in the Philippines. I had prepared thoroughly, spent a lot of money, made all the necessary arrangements, and was genuinely looking forward to the experience.





She added, “I traveled with my best friend. Our flight departed Lagos at 3PM on Friday and arrived in Qatar at 12:20AM. That leg took 7 hours and 20 minutes.

“After a long walk through the airport, we connected to our flight to Manila, scheduled for 1:30AM.





“Due to bad weather, it was delayed by about an hour. We finally departed and spent 9 hours and 30 minutes in the air.





“We landed in Manila around 4PM. But everything changed the moment we got to immigration.





“We greeted the officers politely, but they were cold and unwelcoming. Still, we remained respectful and handed over our passports.”





She said despite presenting all requested documents, including sponsorship details and proof of funds, she and her companion were detained, interrogated for hours and subjected to multiple invasive searches.





Martins explained, “They asked for our visas, which we presented, and then requested every supporting document, which we also provided.





“When asked if it was our first time in the Philippines, we said yes. They asked if we had cash. I told them I had 500 dollars on me and my cards as backup.





“I explained we were being sponsored by CCMNL, the organizers of the event, and answered all their questions honestly.





“They took our photos, and we assumed we were about to be let through. Instead, one of the officers asked us to follow him to the immigration supervisor’s office.





“We were left there for three hours without a word. At one point, I was extremely pressed and asked to use the restroom.





“A male officer followed me like a criminal. I felt deeply uncomfortable. I am not a criminal, yet I was being treated like one.





“When I returned, my best friend was being interrogated. After about 20 minutes, it was my turn.





“They asked what I do for a living, and I told them I am a DJ. They questioned who invited us and soon shifted focus to the organisers.





“They began asking personal questions like how the sponsor met her husband, who is sponsor met her husband, who is Nigerian, and referenced records that showed she hadn’t left the Philippines since 2019.





“I explained that she was already at the airport waiting for us and offered to call her so they could speak with her directly. She was willing to come forward, but they refused to speak to her or allow any contact.





“We were held from 4PM to 8PM. Then they took our baggage tags and told us to follow them to customs.





Martins alleged that more than 30 officers were involved in the search, with many filming them as their luggage, underwear and personal items were thoroughly examined. Sniffer dogs were also brought in twice.





“At least 30 officers surrounded us, some holding cameras. We were terrified. They scanned our bags while speaking in their local language and continued to film us.





“Then they brought in a large dog to sniff our luggage and our bodies. More officers gathered.”





“They made us open our suitcases and went through everything, including our underwear, skincare, hair products, and even empty containers,” Martins stated.





“They found nothing. They repeated the same process with my best friend and again, found nothing.





“Some officers stopped recording, but others continued. There was also a mounted camera pointed at us the entire time.





“We tried to record for our own protection, but they told us it was not allowed. Still, we found a discreet way to capture parts of it.





“Afterward, they had the dog sniff our handbags, then searched them by hand. Still, they found nothing. Then they brought the dog up to our bodies again. Once that yielded nothing, they told us to carry our bags and return to immigration.”





After nearly five hours, Martins said they were told they would not be allowed entry into the country. No official reason was given.





“By then, we were physically and emotionally drained. My knees hurt so badly I could barely stand.





“My best friend approached an officer to ask what was going on. They told her a final decision had been made. We would not be allowed into the country.





“No reason was given. When she asked why, they simply said it was a personal decision and could not be disclosed.”





Martins added that intervention by CCMNL and the Nigerian Embassy in Manila failed to sway the authorities.





With their outbound flight not scheduled until the next day, Martins said they were taken to a holding area described as a “detention-like center”.





She added, “All this time, CCMNL was doing everything they could to intervene. The Nigerian Embassy intervened.





“The Nigerian Embassy in Manila had already been contacted and was actively involved. Despite this, we were led to the transfer desk and told to book a return flight.





“Keep in mind, our sponsors and loved ones had been waiting for us since 3PM. We were asked if we had return tickets, which we did, and the staff helped us reschedule.”





Martins continued, “Since it was already 10:50PM and the next flight to Qatar wasn’t until 6PM the next day, we were escorted by some male officers to what we were told was a lounge area to rest.





“When we arrived at the so-called lounge, our hearts sank. It looked like a detention center. Inside were other people. Africans, including fellow Nigerians.





“Some had made the place feel like home. We met a Nigerian man who had been detained there for a while. It was devastating.





“By then, the authorities were fully involved. I personally sent emails to all the necessary contacts.”





“Around 4AM, they finally gained access to us. They did all they could, but still, nothing changed,” she said.





She also claimed that the Nigerian Embassy in Manila, which had been contacted by the organisers and herself, tried intervening but were ignored.





“The Nigerian Embassy did everything they were supposed to. They called, came physically, spoke to the relevant officials, spoke to the relevant officials, and followed all the right protocols.





“Still, Manila immigration refused us entry with no reason or explanation. That was the most painful part.





“The embassy officials left around 6AM and promised to return. By that point, we were freezing and exhausted.”





She added, “We asked for blankets. They said no. We asked for cardboard to sleep on like others had. They claimed not to have any. We later learned people had to pay for everything there.





“Eventually, we gathered some plastic bags and cartons to try and rest. Two hours later, the cold woke us up.





“At 2PM, we still hadn’t received any positive feedback. Our flight was now just a few hours away.





“As we waited, I spoke to others being held and realized our story, though heartbreaking, wasn’t the worst. Some people hadn’t seen sunlight in over a year. Cameras were everywhere, including in the restrooms. There were families.”





“Children. One man screamed randomly. Others said he had been there for four months without seeing sunlight. A fellow Nigerian told me, ‘If Nigeria was working, most of us would never leave.” That hit me deeply,’” she said.





She added that message from a CCMNL representative to her at exactly 2:05PM, stated, “Good morning Rachel. CCMNL just told me now that the immigration insisted on not letting you guys go. I am really, really sorry for what they made you go through.





“It is humiliating and disheartening to get this kind of treatment despite all the efforts we made and the intervention from the Nigerian Embassy in Manila to salvage the situation.”





The DJ described the experience as “one of the most traumatic and degrading moments” of her life demanding accountability from the Philippine authorities.





“As I write this, waiting for our flight home, I am still trying to process the pain. This was one of the most traumatic, degrading experiences I have ever endured.





“We were racially profiled, humiliated, and treated like criminals. We had every required document. We had sponsorship,” she stated.





“We had embassy support. Still, we were denied entry, mistreated, and locked in what looked like a holding cell without dignity, without answers.”





She called on the Nigerian government to address what she described as the growing mistreatment of its citizens abroad.





“To the Nigerian government, to Philippine authorities, and to everyone reading this, please understand the depth of this pain.





“No one should ever be treated like this. No Black person traveling for work should be made to feel this disposable, this invisible, this disrespected,” Martins stated.





“I pray for healing. I pray for peace. I pray for justice. Not just for me and my best friend, but for everyone still stuck in that cold space. For those whose stories may never be heard. For those who simply wanted to be treated as human beings.





“This cannot continue. Enough is enough,” she stressed.





In a separate Instagram post, Martins questioned the motives behind granting Nigerians visas only to deny them entry upon arrival.





She questioned, “#immigph (Republic of the Philippines Bureau of Immigration) #dfaphl (Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs) #flypal (Philippines Airlines) If you don’t want Nigerians in your country, then why approve our visas?





“Why collect visa fees only to humiliate, detain, and send us back like criminals? Why set up detention centers and begin extorting us instead of simply returning people to their home countries?





“Why do you allow your citizens to live and thrive in Nigeria while mistreating ours abroad? Why not just place a ban instead of robbing people of their time, money, and dignity?

“What’s the reason behind denying people entry even when they have all the legal documents, sponsorship, and return tickets?





“What exactly are you afraid of? Why treat Nigerians like threats when we come in peace and purpose?





“Why strip us of our dignity and call it “procedure”? You collect our money, you grant our visas, but when we show up, you treat us like we’re nothing. Why?”





As of press time, Philippine authorities have yet to respond to the allegations.





Punch