FG Protests New US Visa Restrictions On Nigerians, Calls For Reversal

The Federal Government has expressed concern over the recent decision by the United States to tighten visa rules for Nigerian citizens.

It described the move as “disproportionate” and urged the US to reconsider it in the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.

The US recently revised its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, cutting the validity of non-immigrant visas—including B1/B2 (business/tourism), F (student), and J (exchange visitor)—to just three months and limiting them to single entry.





In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it viewed the development with “concern and keen interest,” given the historically cordial relations between the two countries.

Spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said the policy appears to conflict with principles of reciprocity, equity, and mutual respect expected between friendly nations.

The Nigerian government warned that the decision could affect students, business professionals, and families seeking to visit loved ones in the US.

It also raised concerns about the impact on cultural and educational exchanges, which have long been pillars of US-Nigeria ties.

While recognising the US’s sovereign right to set immigration policy, Nigeria urged a reconsideration in line with global partnership values.

The Ministry confirmed that diplomatic discussions are ongoing and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to reaching a fair and balanced resolution.