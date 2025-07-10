Undeserving Roles Made Me Quit Acting..Nollywood Star Chinedu Okeke

Nollywood Veteran actor Chinedu Okeke has given reasons why he quite the job that brought him to fame

This was his post on the issue

“I Left Nollywood Because They Kept Giving Me ármed Róbber Roles I was okay playing the bád boy, hîtman, thief roles at first… until fans started pointing at me off camera and shouting, ‘See that thîef from film’ There are certain roles you play in movies that make people see you like that in real life.

The wórst part? I live a very responsible life.

I’m educated. I tried to beg directors to give me different roles — something softer, maybe a lover boy or even a pastor — but no Every script was about guns, blood, and prîson.

At one point I asked myself, ‘Is this who I really am?’ I knew I could do better, so I walked away.”