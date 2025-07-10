Unizik Law Student Dies, After School Porter Denied Her Access To Her Drugs

A law student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, has died and her colleagues are seeking justice as they blame her hostel mistress.

Ajana Isabella, an occupant of Elmada hostel in Unizik, and her roommates reportedly lost their room key and needed a new one.

However, students alleged that when they approached their hostel mistress, identified as Madam Bright, for a spare key, she insisted that they pay for the spare as the hostel's policy demands.

The price for the spare key was allegedly pegged at N120,000 and the three roommates had to bring N40,000 each.

The students begged that they could not afford that amount right away and Ajana – said to be diabetic – desperately needed her insulin medications.

However, their pleas were ignored and Ajana's condition deteriorated until she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, July 6, and she di£d on Wednesday, July 9.

Unizik students are now seeking justice with the hashtag #Justice4Ajana.

