EFCC Commences Investigation of Suspect Over Undeclared $420,900, £5,825, CFA3,946,500 Cash At Airport

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced a comprehensive investigation into the case of one Ahmad Salisu, arrested by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, for allegedly concealing and failing to declare the sum of $420,900 (Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Nine Hundred US Dollars), £5,825, (Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Five Pounds Sterling), CFA3,946,500 (Three Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Five CFA) and Cameroonian CFA 224,000( Two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Cameroonian CFA).

Salisu was intercepted by Customs operatives during a routine check on Monday, July 7, 2025 at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. Upon physical inspection, it was revealed that the cash was meticulously concealed in a polythene bag covered by cloth and other fabrics in the luggage of the suspect.





Upon arrest, the suspect reportedly disclosed that he was transporting the funds on behalf of his brother Auwal Ahmad who is still in Saudi Arabia to be delivered to two individuals, Yusuf Adamu and Abdulhamid Rabiu who were also arrested upon their arrival to claim the monies. Following preliminary interrogation and documentation, the Nigeria Customs Service formally handed over the trio and the recovered funds to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.





In a joint press briefing at the office of Nigeria Customs Service Kano/Jigawa Area Command, Kano Zonal Director of the EFCC, Commander of the EFCC, Ibrahim Shazali stated that the EFCC and Nigerian Customs was committed to zero tolerance for illegal cash smuggling and all other forms of economic and financial crimes and will not spare any offender. “The EFCC and the Nigerian Customs Service, working in concert, have zero tolerance for illegal cash smuggling”, he said.





“Our surveillance is active, our intelligence is sharp, and our resolve to apprehend offenders is unwavering. Attempting to circumvent our financial laws and border controls is a futile and costly endeavour,” he added.





Shazali also called on the general public and other stakeholders to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity across the Nigeria borders. “We urge the public, particularly stakeholders within the aviation sector and financial institutions to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement of large volumes of cash. Protecting the integrity of our economy is a collective responsibility”, he said.





The Customs Area Comptroller, Dalhatu Abubakar in his remarks pointed out that currency declaration is part of Nigeria’s effort to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities and all efforts must be enhanced to protect the sanctity of our borders in that regard. “The currency declaration regime is part of a holistic anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures provided in our laws to protect the sanctity and integrity of the Nigerian financial system. The measures are also aimed at controlling the flow of funds to criminal networks, terrorist, bandits and drug barons whose activities jeopardize our national security”, he said.





The suspects will soon be charged to court.