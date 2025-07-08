JAMB: Anambra Sudent Is UTME Top Scorer For 2025 But Has An Admission Fraud Related Challenge..Registrar

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that an Anambra state candidate, Christian Chinedu Okeke, with 375, has emerged as the best candidate in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). 


Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State with 374 emerged first runner-up, while about five candidates, led by Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka with 373 from Kwara State, emerged second runner-up.


JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, announced the list at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions and the 5th edition of the National Tertiary Admissions and Performance-Merit Award (NATAP-M).


Oloyede, however, stated that the best candidate has an admission fraud-related challenge that might affect him in the future.


He said that in the course of final checks before the final decision on the best candidate, it was discovered that the best candidate, Christian Chinedu Okeke, was already a student studying Medicine at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka. 


“I contacted the Vice-Chancellor, and he stated that the student was in the Faculty of Medicine, but was recently expelled because of poor academic performance.


“I asked the VC to put the response in writing. But surprisingly, the VC failed to add all he said to me in the letter in response to my request as previously discussed on the phone.


“However, we have contacted the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant agencies about the development, and we asked that the student should not be indexed for any reason,” he said.


1. Okeke Chinedu Christian – Score: 375

State of Origin: Anambra

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering 

Gender: Male


2.  Ayuba Simon-Peter John – Score: 374

State of Origin: Gombe

Institution of Choice: Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering 

Gender: Male


3.  Abdulmalik Olayinka Jimoh – Score: 373

State of Origin: Kwara

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering 

Gender: Male


4.  Roberts Ayibo Damiete – Score: 373

State of Origin: Rivers

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Electrical/Electronic Engineering 

Gender: Male


5.  Ononugbo Chibueze Chigozirim – Score: 373

State of Origin: Enugu

Institution of Choice: University of Ibadan (UI)

Course of Choice: Electrical/Electronic Engineering 

Gender: Male


6.  Olawepo Tunmise Gertrude – Score: 373

State of Origin: Kwara

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: Computer Science 

Gender: Female


7.  Afenitan Leslie Ofeoritse – Score: 373

State of Origin: Delta

Institution of Choice: Covenant University (CU)

Course of Choice: Mechanical Engineering 

Gender: Male


8.  Azoyenime Samuel Chukwuemeka – Score: 372

State of Origin: Delta

Institution of Choice: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU)

Course of Choice: Aerospace Engineering 

Gender: Male


9.  Oyebode Emmanuel Oluwapelumi – Score: 372

State of Origin: Ogun

Institution of Choice: University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Course of Choice: 

Gender: Male


10 Omigie Cecil Osaigbovo– Score: 372

State of Origin: Edo

Institution of Choice: University of Ibadan (UI)

Course of Choice: 

Gender: Male

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال