LASU Overtakes UNILORIN As ‘Most Preferred Nigerian University ’

byCKN NEWS -
Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the most sought-after university in Nigeria, a new data released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed.

The data which was made known on Tuesday during the ongoing 2024 JAMB Policy Meeting in Abuja, showed that LASU has officially overtaken the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), which held the top spot for several years.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) ranked second preferred Nigerian university with 58,645 applicants, while UNILORIN dropped to third place with 56,758 applicants.

UNILORIN had long maintained its appeal among Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates, largely due to its uninterrupted academic calendar and minimal history of industrial action.

These factors set the university apart from other public tertiary institutions for applicants seeking higher education in the country.


