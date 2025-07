Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has made his first courtroom appearance as a lawyer, marking his debut since being called to the Nigerian Bar.

Dino, who graduated from the department of Law, Baze University, Abuja, represented the Kogi West Senatorial District at the red chamber during the 8th Assembly.

Melaye, dressed in a full wig and gown, appeared before Justice Emeka Nwite at Court 8 of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, July 18.