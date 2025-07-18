I Cannot Guaranty Your Safety .. Gov Okpevbolo Tells Peter Obi





Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has cautioned a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, against visiting the state without informing him.

Governor Okpebholo said Obi’s security in Edo State was not guaranteed.

He said the former Labour Party presidential candidate should take whatever happened to him anytime he (Obi) visits Edo without informing him.

The Edo Governor spoke in Uromi, headquarters of Esan North East Local Government, while receiving Hon Marcus Onobun, the lawmaker representing Esan West/Igueben/Central in the House of Representatives, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said he was serious about what he said.

According to him, “The man we say he no get shi shi I am sending a direct message to him. He cannot come to Edo without telling me. A new Sheriff is in town.

“His security cannot be guaranteed. We are serious about it. Whatever that happens to him when he comes to Edo State, he will take it. He came the other day and donated N15m. By the time he left after donating the money, there was crisis and three people died in Benin. Tell Obi he should not to come to Edo without telling me.”

On his part, Onobun, who had earlier claimed he was being harrased to join the APC, said he was back home to the APC.

Obi, had last week, visited the St Philomena hospital in Benin City and donated the sum of N15m.







