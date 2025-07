The FRSC in conjunction with KRSD, the Road Safety NGO founded by the President of the Court of Appeal , Justice Monica Dongbam-Mensem, who is also a frontline Special Marshal is organizing in partnership with the UN, WHO , UNECA and AU, an International Conference on Road Crash Victims holding at Àbuja from 16-18 November, 2025.

The period coincides with the 2025 World Remembrance Day/ African Road Safety Day