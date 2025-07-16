Court Sentence Man To Jail For Failure To Declare $420,000 Cash

Justice S.M. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court siting in Kano has jailed a fraudster, Salisu Ahmad  for  concealing and failing to declare the sum of $420,900 (Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Nine Hundred US Dollars),  £5,825, (Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Five Pounds Sterling), CFA3,946,500 (Three Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Five CFA) and  Cameroonian CFA 224,000( Two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Cameroonian CFA) to officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

Ahmad was convicted after pleading guilty to a one-count charge of non declaration of funds contrary to Sections 3(3) and 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 respectively brought against him by the Commission.

The charge against the convict reads "that you Salisu Ahmad on or about the 7th day of july, 2025 at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court while transporting the sums $420,900 (Four Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Nine Hundred US Dollars) £5,825 (Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Five Pounds Sterling), CFA 3,946,500 (Three Million, Nine Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Five Hundred CFA Francs), Cameroonian CFA 224,000 (Two Hundred and Twenty Four Thousand Cameroonian CFA Francs) collectively valued at the sum  N653,000,000 (Six Hundred and Fifty Three Million Naira Only) into Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Air (ET940) failed to make declaration of same to the Nigerian Customs and you thereby committed an offense contrary to Sections 3(3) and 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 respectively''.

In view of his plea, counsel to the prosecution, Mustapha A. Maiwada prayed the court to convict him accordingly.

Following diligent investigation and prosecution by the EFCC, Justice Shuaibu found the defendant guilty and convicted him based on his guilty plea.

The court sentenced him to forfeit the entire sum of undeclared money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Salisu was intercepted by Customs operatives during a routine check on Monday,  July 7, 2025 at  Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano. Upon physical inspection, it was revealed that the cash was meticulously concealed in a polythene bag covered by cloth and other fabrics in the luggage of the suspect.

Upon arrest, the suspect reportedly disclosed that he was transporting the funds on behalf of his brother Auwal Ahmad who is still in Saudi Arabia to be delivered to two individuals, Yusuf Adamu and Abdulhamid Rabiu who were also arrested upon their arrival to claim the monies.

