Ebonyi Sisters Allegedly Arranged Abduction Of Brothers..Collect N30m Ransom

One Mr. Friday Chukwu, was abducted along Enugu-Portharcourt expressway in june 2025

He was an elder brother to Mrs. Juliet Chukwu who is a Civil Defence officer and Mrs. Ngozi Nancy Chukwu who is an Immigration Officer all from Amaeze, Ishiagu, Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State and it was alleged that the sum of N30 million was paid as ransom before the release of Mr. Friday Chukwu.

Weeks later, on Monday 14/7/2025, the CLO of China Oriental Quarry Company, Engr. Igwe Denis Chibueze was kidnapped along the same route with a demand of N10 million.

The stakeholders rallied the sum with a security link and they were trailed to a hotel room where they were sharing the proceeds of their criminal act.

They have been previously alleged to have link to many criminal activities happening around Ishiagu in Ebonyi State, ranging from conniving with Fulani herders to stage kidnap along Ishiagu road, looting of railway rails and properties and vandalization of pipeline among other heinous crimes.

The source through which they escape in many of their crimes is still unknown, but the recent case shouldn't be treated like other of their crimes and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corp and Immigration Service should meet the case with the punishment it deserves. More importantly is a plea that the national spokesman of the DSS in Nigeria, Dr Peter Afunanya stays neutral as the suspects are sisters of his wife. This case has to be followed up and given expedient judicial attention.