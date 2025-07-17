NAF Set To Acquire 49 New Aircraft By 2026.. Air Chief Abubakar

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has said the Nigerian Air Force would significantly expand its aerial fleet with the acquisition of 49 state-of-the-art aircraft by the end of 2026.

The air chief disclosed this at the opening of the 2025 Aircraft Engineering Conference, with the theme, “Enhancing Aircraft Serviceability in the NAF through Strong Maintenance Culture and Strategic Partnerships,” held at NAF headquarters in Abuja yesterday.

He said the 49 aircraft would include three CASA 295 transport aircraft; 10 AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters; 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters; and 24 M-346 fighter aircraft, all of which are high-tech platforms requiring advanced and sophisticated maintenance procedures.

“These aircraft are all high-tech platforms that require very sophisticated maintenance activities to operate effectively,” the CAS said.

He stressed the need for NAF personnel to embrace “advanced, innovative, and data-driven aircraft and armament maintenance practices.”

Abubakar noted that the ongoing fleet expansion underscored the need to strengthen engineering capacity and improve maintenance culture to match the demands of a modern air force.

“In the last two years, NAF has reached new heights in operational capability. But this progress must be matched by robust support systems to ensure sustained air power delivery in pursuit of national security goals,” he said.

He revealed further that significant investments had been made in logistics, spare parts and ground support tools to maintain and upgrade existing aircraft and ensure all operable platforms were fully serviceable by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Also speaking at the event, Chief of Aircraft Engineering, Air Vice Marshal A.I. Amodu, described aircraft engineering as “the backbone that supports the NAF’s mission and objectives.

He said the rapidly evolving security environment demanded a proactive and responsive maintenance framework.

He said the conference provides a vital platform to exchange ideas, develop innovative strategies, and reinforce a culture of excellence in aircraft engineering that directly impacts the NAF’s operational readiness and efficiency.

Recall that NAF also took delivery of 15 brand-new aircraft in the last two years, including six T-129 ATAK helicopters; two AW-109 Trekker Type A helicopters; three Beechcraft King Air aircraft; and four Diamond 62 reconnaissance planes.