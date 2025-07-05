COAS Address At Nigerian Army Day Celebration ( Photos )





WELCOME ADDRESS BY THE CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF LT GEN OO OLUYEDE NAM CMH GSS psc mni FCM FCMH TSM GOM CCA AT THE NIGERIAN ARMY DAY CELEBRATION 2025 LECTURE ON SATURDAY 5 JULY 2025

PROTOCOL

1.​​ It is with a profound sense of duty that I welcome you all to the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2025 Lecture. The topic for this year’s lecture, "The Soldier First" Concept and the Future of the Nigerian Army: Shaping a New Culture for Army Transformation," could not have been better crafted for its intended purpose. It was selected to serve as an avenue for critical reflection of the soldiers’ duties and the dynamics that align operational and tactical requirements. The lecture and its interactive session will take an in-depth look into the Soldier First concept from the perspective of our distinguished Guest Lecturer, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya (Rtd). The Soldier First concept covers our prioritizing of the training, equipping, responsive leadership and effective administration of Nigerian Army soldiers to enable them carry out their duties effectively. The concept also takes cognizance of the expected reciprocal actions of all soldiers which could rightly be summed up as adherence to the core values of the Nigerian Army. More importantly, it will explore the nexus that connects the evolving battlespace, generational warfare of today and the role of the individual soldier in our operations.

2.​​ As we look toward a future shaped by innovation and strategic advancements, I reaffirm the Nigerian Army’s commitment to ensuring that troops have the tools to perform their duties efficiently. We must therefore seek transformation which goes beyond structural changes but would be the product of a rearticulated mindset aimed at fostering selflessness and commitment to duty as we serve our nation. Gleaning from the lessons learnt from our various operations, it is evident that the Soldier First concept, if judiciously applied, will be a key driver to transforming the Nigerian Army’s institutional culture and doctrines towards enhancing our overall capabilities.

3.​​ The renewed drive towards this concept has influenced our policies in some key areas. This is seen in our conscious promotion of the leadership style where commanders prioritize the needs of their subordinates and their mission above personal gain. Also, the concept underscores the importance of providing quality housing, healthcare, and family support systems.

The idea is that a soldier who understands that his well-being is the priority of his commanders at all levels and his Chief of Army Staff, will naturally be motivated and encouraged to perform better even in the face of adversity. In the area of training, I have directed the Army Headquarters Department of Training to pay close attention to all the training schools while working closely with the tri-service institutions to ensure that all training curricula reflect the requirements of today’s operating environment. Lastly, my leadership is committed to establishing merit-based promotions, commendations, and awards to deserving individuals. This is key to encouraging excellence, hard work and loyalty within the ranks. Soldiers are more likely to uphold the Army’s core values when their sacrifices are recognized and their efforts are not diminished.





4.​​ In the near future, I hope to empower our junior leadership to develop a sense of responsibility while also creating a conducive environment where information flows freely and unabated between all levels of command. This will encourage soldiers, particularly lower tactical commanders, to share ideas, concerns, and constructive criticisms without fear of reprisal.

The Nigerian Army will continue to promote the fundamentals of fairness which will undoubtedly improve trust within the ranks and enhance professional conduct. It is our solemn duty to continue to take decisions to boost our soldiers’ morale, stoke their resilience, and enhance their collective effectiveness in fulfilling missions. To this end, continuous effort will be made to ensure that our soldiers have the correct leadership, equipment and resources to effectively carry out their duties.

5.​​ I must say that the atmosphere here today is indeed positively charged due to the presence of two of our distinguished former Chiefs of Army Staff. I wish to express my sincere appreciation to our eminent Special Guest of Honour in the person of Lt Gen Azubike Onyeabor Ihejirika (Retired) and our erudite Guest Lecturer, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya (Retired) for honoring this invitation. Your presence reflects a shared commitment to the ideals that bind us together in the Nigerian Army family and thus, to our former Chiefs of Army Staff, I say welcome back home.

6.​​ Once again, I welcome you all and wish everyone a rewarding intellectual deliberation. Thank you, and God bless.



