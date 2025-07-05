Breaking: There Are More Women Enlisting In Army From South East Than Men..COAS ,Gen Olufemi Oluyede

There are more women enrolling into the Nigerian Army from the South East now than men

The Chief of Army Staff , Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede made this disclosure during an interactive session with senior executives of Media houses in Kaduna on Saturday as part of the activities marking this year's Nigerian Army Day Celebration ( NADCEL 2025)

The Army Chief used the occasion to enumerate the various successes achieved by the military in its fight against insurgencies in Nigeria

According to him , several measures have been put in place to make sure that the problem of banditry and terrorism become a thing of the past with collaboratory efforts from sister agencies

He emphasized that the welfare of the men and women of the force are the priorities of his leadership

Some of the welfare packages already in place are zero interest loans for soldiers to build houses as well as other welfare packages

Gen Oluyede also spoke on efforts being put in place to improve the quality of education at Commands Schools across the country

Adequate training for soldiers he said , will remain a Cardinal focus of his leadership

The Army Chief called for collaborative efforts between the Army and the media towards achieving desire goals, promising that everything would be done to rid the country of undesirable elements

The one week event ends on Sunday with military parades , displays

Earlier in the day , there was a Lecture & Award Ceremony

The lecture with the theme " The Soldier First Concept Of Shaping A New Culture For Transformation In The Nigerian Army " was delivered by former Chief of Army Staff , Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya rtd

In Attendance are three former Chief of Army Staff , Gen Ihejirika , Buratai rtd, Faruk Yahaya and senior officers of the Army







