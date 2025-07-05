Customs Records 32.9% Revenue Growth, Generates ₦141.6 Billion In Rivers

The Nigeria Customs Service, Port Harcourt Area I Command, Rivers State, recorded a remarkable revenue performance in the first half of 2025, generating a total of ₦141.6 billion between January and June. This figure represents a 32.9% increase, equivalent to ₦35 billion, compared to the ₦106.5 billion collected during the corresponding period in 2024.





This was contained in a press statement issued on behalf of the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Yola Hashim, by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC II) Barilule Aanee, on Thursday, 3 July 2025.





According to the statement, the revenue realised accounts for 65.3% of the Command’s annual target of ₦216.9 billion and surpasses the mid-year benchmark of ₦108 billion.





Providing a breakdown, the statement stated that ₦56.1 billion was collected in the first quarter, while ₦85.5 billion was generated in the second quarter of 2025.





“This reflects a strong year-on-year growth compared to the ₦43.6 billion and ₦62.9 billion recorded in the first and second quarters of 2024, respectively. The figures represent increases of ₦12.5 billion in Q1 and ₦22.5 billion in Q2,” the statement reads





The statement stated that Comptroller Hashim attributed the success to the dedication and professionalism of the command's officers and men, alongside the unwavering cooperation of stakeholders and partner agencies operating within the port environment.





He lauded the strategic support provided by tactical units from the Customs Headquarters, which, he said, has significantly contributed to plugging revenue leakages and enhancing the Command’s operational efficiency.





The CAC further expressed his appreciation to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, and the Service Management for their continued support, guidance, and leadership.





As the second half of the year unfolds, the Comptroller Hashim called on all stakeholders to remain law-abiding and redouble their efforts to contribute to the Command’s drive to surpass its revenue target.