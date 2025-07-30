Businessman Who Escaped Assassination Dies From Okada Accident Next Day

Tragedy struck in Delta State on Tuesday when a businessman who escaped assassination the previous day died in an Okada accident 

The man simply identified as " Mr Ability " had in previous day escaped from assassins when his security quickly shut the gate at the invaders who were lurking around his home 

This was what Harrison Gwemnishu posted on the incident 

"Sad News 😳😱 Mr Ability Who Survived Kidnapping and Assassination Hours Ago Has Kpai This Evening in Motorcycle Accident  

This morning we were in his house, Ability gave me Four Cousin and appreciated me for the work I do. This evening, he told them to carry him with motorcycle to visit his wife and had an accident that took his life

WHICH KIND LIFE BE THIS? See strong Ability for inside casket. This is the worst news. A man that surved more that 17 bullets from Armed Kidnappers yesterday, slept, woke up and this evening he's been lowered."

