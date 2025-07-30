Ogun Police Reacts To Incident Of Farmer Killed By Elephants

The Ogun State Police Command regrets to report a tragic incident of a fatal attack by wild animals on a local farmer within the Itasin community, under the jurisdiction of Ogbere Division.

On 28th of July, 2025 at about 1620hrs, information was received that Musa Kalamu (male), aged 50, had gone to his farm with his son, Korede Musa, when they were attacked by six stray elephants believed to have come from the Queen Elizabeth Elephant section of the government forest reserve. Mr. Kalamu sustained severe injuries and died while being rushed to the hospital.

Detectives from Ogbere Division swiftly visited the scene and officers of the Ogun State Forestry Department were immediately contacted to contain the elephants and prevent further incidents.

Calm has since been restored in the community. The Command sympathises with the bereaved family and urges communities near forest reserves to remain vigilant and promptly report any wildlife sighting to prevent further tragedy.